Public Sale

By on June 12, 2020

Notice Of Public Sale
On August 9th, 2020 in the county of Bernalillo and specifically at 109 Headingly AVE NW; Albuquerque, NM 87107 the following vehicles will be sold to satisfy debt incurred.
1988 TOYOTA PICKUP WHITE VIN # JT4RN50R9J5162959
1996 CHEVROLET SPORTVAN VAN BROWN VIN # 1GBFG15RXT1021234
HCS Pub. June 12, 19, 2020

