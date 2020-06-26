PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On August 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2005 Infiniti QX56 VIN 5N3AA08C55N800631. CO license plate 061UFQ. Last known registered owner is Kramer Amye Austin of Denver, CO. In the amount of $5044.25. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. June 26, July 3, 2020