Storage Auction
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN
Notice is hereby given
Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM April 7, 2018,
at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.
Munah Green, 1201 Palomas Dr SE #A, Albuquerque, NM 87108.
Unit B36, $475.00, Miscellaneous
Sandra Martinez, 1607 Walter SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Unit C18, $198.00, Miscellaneous
David Wightman, 2742 La Vega Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Unit A16, $465.00, Miscellaneous
New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice.
HCS Pub. June 12, 19, 2020