Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage units at Stull Storage will be SOLD AT AUCTION on or after July7, 2020 at 10 am to satisfy a lien in the amounts listed below.
Adrianne Combs, P.O. Box 671, Las Cruces, NM 88004
Unit #246 and Unit 648. Balance due: $1375.00
Brief and General Description of Unit contents: Household Goods
Date of Auction: July 7, 2020
Place: Stull Storage Units, 960 S. Triviz Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88001
Stull Storage Units– Agent
Laura Stull Kaczmarek, Operating Manager
(575) 525-2927
HCS Pub. June 12, 19, 2020