STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 03716
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Stacy Davila
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Stacy Davila, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Stacy Davila
Proposed Name Stacey Davila
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 5th day of August 2020, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Stacy Davila
Stacy Davila
HCS Pub. July 10, 17, 2020