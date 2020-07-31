No. CV 2020 03898
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 03898
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Nazarita Gutierrez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nazarita Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Nazarita Gutierrez
Proposed Name Nancy Gutierrez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 2 day of September 2020, at the hour of 11:00 a, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Nazarita Gutierrez
Nazarita Gutierrez
HCS Pub. July 31, August 7, 2020