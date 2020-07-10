No. CV-2020 03900
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV-2020 03900
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
April Dutcher
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Ta’Rrantt Sheppard Ron’Carter Sheppard Quinnton Sheppard
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that April Lori Dutcher, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Ta’Rrantt Leon Sheppard Ron’Carter Dutcher Sheppard Quinnton Le’Von Sheppard
Proposed Name
Ta’Rrantt Leon Dutcher Ron’Carter Fajardo Dutcher Quinnton Le’Von Dutcher
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 7 day of August 2020, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ April Dutcher
April Dutcher
HCS Pub. July 10, 17, 2020