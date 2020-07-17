No. CV 2020 04006
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 04006
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
HEATHER LEA EDWARDS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that HEATHER LEA EDWARDS, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name HEATHER LEA EDWARDS
Proposed Name HEATHER LEA BORLAND
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 27th day of August 2020, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call 1-800-747-5150-Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Heather Lea Edwards
HEATHER LEA EDWARDS
HCS Pub. July 17, 24, 2020