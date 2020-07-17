No. CV 2020 04015
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 04015
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Laurene Baca
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Laurene Baca, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Laurene Baca
Proposed Name Lorraine Elizabeth Bowen
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the day of AUG 25 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am/pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Laurene Baca
Laurene Baca
HCS Pub. July 17, 24, 2020