No. CV 2020 04144
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Deziderrio Ruben Barreras
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Deziderrio Ruben Barreras, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Deziderrio Ruben Barreras
Proposed Name Deziderrio Ruben Apodaca
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 16th day of September 2020, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Deziderrio R. Barreras
Deziderrio Ruben Barreras
HCS Pub. July 31, August 7, 2020