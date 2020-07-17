No. CV 2020-3889
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020-3889
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alice Salazar
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alice Salazar, Resident of the City of Albuquerque,
County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Alice Salazar
Proposed Name Sandra Alice Salazar
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31 day of August 2020, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alice Salazar
Alice Salazar
HCS Pub. July 17, 24, 2020