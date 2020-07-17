No. D-202-CV-2020 03882
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 03882
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Not Named Yellowhair
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Not Named Yellowhair, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Not Named Yellowhair
Proposed Name Amatha Yellowhair
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 7th day of August 2020, at the hour of 9:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
This hearing will be conducted telephonically
Please call 1-800-747-5150.
When prompted, enter access code 3650816#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Amatha Yellowhair
Amatha Yellowhair
HCS Pub. July 17, 24, 2020