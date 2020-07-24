Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction. The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 13th day of August, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpaceStorage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit L17 GALLEGOS, ANDRES 305 WOODLAND AVE. NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87107 washer and dryer, twin mattress and box spring, work out bench, dresser kids table, bags.
Unit E13 Ayala, Mario 4700 Prospect AVE NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 wine fridge, love seat, chairs, wooden furniture, and box.
Unit P02 ONSUREZ, RICHARD E. 7609 CLEGHORN CRT Albuquerque, NM 87120 Pool Table, Kitchen items, furniture, armoire, cabinets, speakers, miscellaneous tools, wall art, baby high chair, pop up tent, dishwasher, dog crate, suitcases, clothes.
Unit G18 HERRERA, FELICIA 607 59TH ST NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105 Gym equipment, Bins, Boxes, TV, Household Goods.
Unit S33 GARINO, TERRY 218 SHARON DR NE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123 antique furniture, piano, beds, paintings, refrigerator.
Unit N58 CLAY, NOVELLA A. 320 Roma NE APT 14 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87102 mattresses, toys, boxes, clothes.
Unit L41 GARINO, TERRY 218 SHARON DR NE ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123 furniture, clothing, household goods, toys, scooter, ladders, yard tools.
Unit G20 FRENIERE, DORIAN R. 8423 BAY MARE AVE SW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 BINS, BOXES, FURNITURE, HOUSEHOLD GOODS, GUITAR.
Unit F27 MONTOYA, TYRA 1520 GIRARD BLVD NE APT J ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87106 Bins of fabric, household goods, clothes, garden hose reel, rims, crutches, vacuum, mop bucket, baskets, Christmas tree, full size headboard, toolbox, Easter wreath
Unit J52 Lucero, Brittny 412 Alcazar St. SE Albuquerque, NM 87102 2 box spring, 2 mattress, center piece table, kids toys, bags, coffee maker.
Unit L08 ANAYA, CHARLES 5041 ARGUS ST. NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 desk chairs, king size mattress box spring, queen size matters, tub.
Unit G27 Tyson, Travis 303 Alamo AVE SE APT A, Albuquerque, NM 87102 washing machine, upright piano, AV equipment kitchen shelves, twin size bed frame, bins, small table.
Unit E41 Buford, Bernadette 6109 Kingston Ave Albuquerque, NM 87109 Queen bed and bed frame, chest, bins, dresser, boxes.
Unit O93 St Cyr, Alexis 224 Atrisco vista Blvd SW # 722 ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 Toys, Christmas tree, Boxes, bags, basket.
Unit D06 GARCIA, MATTHEW G. 10015 LADDER RANCH LN SW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121 Ice chest, desk, chair, fan, exercise bicycle, boxes, wooden chest, air compressor, tools and plastic bins.
Unit I36 Watkins, David 900 COUNTRY CLUB DR RIO RANCHO, NM 87124 Broom, Rolling suitcase X3, car CD player, Clothes.
Unit J80 Blake, Lucinda A. 2505 Carver St CARLSBAD, NM 99001 Boxes.
Unit Q31 PEREZ, ANDREW P. 1158 south hill rd. BERNALILLO, NM 87004 Chainsaw, Flat screen tv, Furniture, Gardening tools, extensions cords, Dresser, Boxes and ladder.
Unit O82 Lovato, Athena J. 25001 N HWY 89 Paulden, AZ 86334 Table, Dresser.
Unit J72 Martin, Gabriela 1335 Cherokee Rd Albuquerque, NM 87107 paintings, chairs and table, computer key board.
Unit D09 ZAMBRANO, JEROME 8324 HAWK EYE RD NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 tools, shovels, tires, car seat, bike, table, rubber matting.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. July 24, 31, 2020