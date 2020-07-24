Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction. The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Los Lunas, 801 Emilio Lopez Rd, Los Lunas, NM, 87031, on Thursday the 13th day of August, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com
Unit A15, Nathan Craig, 131 Al Seery Drive Belen, NM 87002: washer/dryer, bins, sporting goods, electronics, tools, boxes.Unit D03, Lisa Jodie, P.O. Box 702 Belen, NM 87002: toys, bookcase, shelf, picture.
Unit D06, Staci March, 791 Purple Aster Ave SW Los Lunas, NM 87031: furniture, bins, garbage bags, holiday decorations.
Unit G22, Kristina Emily Riley, 675 highway 314 SW Apt 649 Los Lunas, NM 87031: TV stand, furniture vehicle seats, air pump, clothes, boxes.
Unit I34, Bernhard J. Welz, P.O. Box 1071 Los Lunas, NM 87031: furniture, washer, table saw, fryer, portable safe, fishing poles, hydraulic jack, power tools, totes.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. July 24, 31, 2020