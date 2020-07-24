Don't Miss
Public Auction 1997 Redman FAL Singlewide 16’x56’
By Health City Sun on July 24, 2020
Notice of Public Auction
1997 Redman FAL Singlewide 16’x56’
Currently located at 8325 Frank Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108
$37.50 lien has been placed on home for storage fees, accruing by $0.50 per day, and will sold at auction to recover fees.
Auction will be held on Thursday, August 27th at 10:00am at 8325 Frank Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108.
Please call 505-585-1735 for more information.
HCS Pub. July 24, 31, 2020