Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. August 18, 2020. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cleaning Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase.
10×15 UNIT (C520) Julie B Bangert, 10306 Cornelia Ct. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, Furniture, Table
10x 10 UNIT: (E194) Roseann Carrasco, 2309 San Francisco NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104. Household Furniture, Kids Stuff, Boxes, bags.
5×10 UNIT (A080) Pablo L Ortiz, 8515 Dunhill Ave. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, boxes, tools, bags
10×4 UNIT (B647/648) Steven Olivas & Doriann Salazar, 10128 Teal Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Compressor Tank, Tools, Jack Stands, Boxes,
10×10 UNIT (C427) Rashada Mae Irvin, 10866 Firenzie Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114. Misc Household, furniture, Shelves, Boxes
5×10 UNIT (A057) Sandra Othole, 6096 Avalon Rd NW, Apt 1, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Boxes, Bins, Clothes, Misc Household Furniture, Boxes, Bags
5×10 UNIT (A044) Sandra Othole, 6096 Avalon Rd NW, Apt 1, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Furniture, Boxes, Bags, Bins
10×20 UNIT (F460/560) Isreal Ruiz, 1019 72nd Pl NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Bags, Chairs, Boxes.
5×5 UNIT (F582) Joseph C LaCour, 1724 Gschwind Pl SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Saws, Tools, Trunk
10×10 UNIT (C429) Donna Louise Castillo, 4709 West Glen Dr SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Clothes, Furniture, Bags, Bins
5×5 UNIT (F577) Brian Brooks, 10227 Lone Tree Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Bins, Blankets, Helmets
10×25 UNIT (F441/541) Nicole M Walker, 1610 Sunset Gardens Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105 Furniture, Boxes, Clothes, Kids Items, Bins
10×10 UNIT (D338) Fred Hubert, 10904 Denton Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Tools, Construction Supplies,
HCS Pub. July 24, 31, 2020