Storage Auction
Notice is bereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Sandia Self Storage located at 19461 Hwy 314, Belen, NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10am August 11, 2020. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit D315 10×15: Brian Lewis, 2274 Stagecoach St SW, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Furniture, Vending Machines
Unit A112 10×20: Ben Hirschfeld, 204 San Lorenzo Dr. #1, Belen, NM 87002 – Early Model 2-Door Chevy Powerglide, Custom Wheels, Tool Box, Tools, Ladder, Household items.
HCS Pub. July 31, August 7, 2020