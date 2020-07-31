Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Yucca Self Storage located at 2260 Hwy 314, Rio Communites NM 87002 will be selling the following unit to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 11am August 11, 2020. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit F24: 5×10: Julian Chavez, 68 North El Cerro Loop, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Tools, Air Compressor, Misc. Household items
HCS Pub. July 31, August 7, 2020