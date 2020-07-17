Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Los Lunas Self Storage located at 3509 Hwy 47, Los Lunas NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 11am July 27, 2020. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit C11W 10×10: Diane Lujan, 197 El Cero Mission #4 Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Antiques, Wood Furniture, Tools, Household Items.
Unit C28W 10×10: Chloe Fiege- 16 Timothy Ct, Los Lunas NM 87031 – Leather Couch and Love Seat
HCS Pub. July 17, 24, 2020