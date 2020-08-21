CASE NO.: D-202-CV-2020-04654
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CASE NO.: D-202-CV-2020-04654
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ROSA SAIZ FOR CHANGE
OF NAME.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rosa Saiz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name Rosa Saiz
Proposed Name Rosie Saiz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Beatrice Brickhouse, District Judge, on the 11th day of September 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ D. Rusch Gathings
D. Rusch Gathings
Attorney for Petitioner
1500 Mountain Road NW
Albuquerque, NM 87104
(505) 842-0274 telephone
(505) 243-6339 facsimile
Gat1207@hotmail.com
HCS Pub. August 21, 28, 2020