No. CV 2020 03506
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Amanda Patrice Holian
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Amanda Patrice Holian, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Amanda Patrice Holian
Proposed Name Tara Patrice Miera
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the day of SEP 08 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Amanda Patrice Holian
Amanda Patrice Holian
HCS Pub. August 21, 28, 2020