No. CV 2020 03960
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 03960
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Toni Jinzo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Toni Jinzo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Toni Jinzo
Proposed Name Sandra Toni Jinzo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, on the 2nd day of September 2020, at the hour of 1:30 p.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Toni Jinzo
Toni Jinzo
HCS Pub. August 7, 14, 2020