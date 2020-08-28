No. CV 2020 04731
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 04731
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Melissa Jaslynn Padilla aka Melissa Jaslynn Maldonado
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Amalia Gabrielle Padilla
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melissa Jaslynn Padilla, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Amalia Gabrielle Padilla
Proposed Name
Amalia Gabrielle Maldonado
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 8th day of October 2020, at the hour of 2:00 pm., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Melissa Jaslynn Padilla
Melissa Jaslynn Padilla
HCS Pub. August 28, September 4, 2020