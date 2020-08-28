No. CV 2020 04762
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 04762
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Brenda Munoz Hernandez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Oscar Gusman
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Brenda Guzman Hernandez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name Oscar Gusman
Proposed Name Oscar Guzman Munoz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 30th day of September 2020, at the hour of 2:20 pm., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria B. Munoz Hernandez
Maria Brenda Guzman Hernandez
HCS Pub. August 28, September 4, 2020