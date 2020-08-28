No. D-202-CV-2020-04838
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2020-04838
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Leticia Ruby Pavía Núñez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
AMENDED
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Leticia Ruby Pavía Núñez, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Leticia Ruby Pavía Núñez
Proposed Name
Leticia Pavía Núñez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 7th day of October 2020, at the hour of 11:15 a.m.,
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Leticia Ruby Pavía Núñez
Leticia Ruby Pavía Núñez
HCS Pub. August 28, September 4, 2020