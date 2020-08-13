PUBLIC AUCTION
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on Friday, Aug 24, 2020 at 6:00 pm. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ. AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage Unit 430: Brien Burroughs: Boxes,TV, Box spring, end table Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. August 14, 21, 2020