Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 10th day of September, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Pan American, 4620 Pan American Freeway, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit C31 Montano, Sarah 9677 Eagle Ranch Road Albuquerque, NM 87114 garbage bags, boxes, furniture, guitar, clothing.
Unit E12 Lahi, Andre 4300 Bryn mawr DR NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 furniture, garbage bags, dryer, microwave, toys, boxes
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. August 21, 28, 2020