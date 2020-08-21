Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 10th day of September, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit 126 Allen, Harold 1416 S Oak Rd Bernalillo, NM 87004 lawn mower, tools, recliners, ladder, boxs, file cabinets, bags, clothes, vacuum,tool box,bins, table, office chair,.
Unit 166 Demicco, Angelo-John 1001 Calle Palo Verde Bernalillo, NM 87004 Mattress, bags, clothes, boxs, tools, folding chairs, vacuum, heater microwave, bins, house hold items
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. August 21, 28, 2020