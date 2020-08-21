Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 10th day of September, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpaceStorage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit O53 GOMEZ, RAMON 2309 SUN GATE TRAIL SW Albuquerque, NM 87121 Rubbers bags and Flexithane base Buckets.
Unit S01 BRIGGS, SEAN R. 5324 OAKLEDGE CT NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 Black Camaro 1g1fp2186kl142658, tools, car parts, boxes and bins.
Unit Q06 Ruiz, Louie 5624 Blue Feather Ave Albuquerque, NM 87114 Golf clubs, clothes, Boxes and trash bags.
Unit D08 Crespin, Larry 9131 Seaside Rd Albuquerque, NM 871221 racks of display light fixture, chairs, chandeliers, lamps, fan, boxes.
Unit I03 ARMIJO, Nancy P.O. BOX 8712 Albuquerque, NM 87198 bike, folding table, tool box, sewing machine, boxes, tv, camping supplies.
Unit K24 SANDOVAL, ADAM M. 8415 BLUSH RD NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 furniture, boxes, household goods, ice cooler, x-mas tree, coffee maker, air pump, camping chairs
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. August 21, 28, 2020