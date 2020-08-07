PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On September 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2016 Jeep Patriot VIN 1C4NJPBA4GD569356. NM license plate PPW626. Last known registered owner is Joanna Liz Trejo of Grants, NM. In the amount of $2235.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. August 7, 14, 2020