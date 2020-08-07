PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On September 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1970 Buick Rivera VIN 494870H933261. NM license plate 182WBY. Last known registered owner is Marina Marquez of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $5279.73. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Worldwide Automotive Inc. 3232 Girard Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 505-881-2722.
HCS Pub. August 7, 14, 2020