NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On August 24, 2020 at 1:20 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2002 Jeep Wrangler VIN 1J4FA49S42P702930. NM license plate SU0794. Last known registered owner is Robert S Hudson of Rio Rancho, NM. In the amount of $616.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.
HCS Pub. August 21, 28, 2020