NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On October 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1992 Ford CF8000 VIN 1FDXH81A4NVA31948. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Yi Lee of Santa Fe, NM. In the amount of $1131.o0. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. B&G Truck Salvage 5510 Broadway SE Albuquerque, NM 87105 505-873-2838.
HCS Pub. August 28, September 4, 2020