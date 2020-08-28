Publioc Sale
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On October 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2014 Dodge Challenger VIN 2C3CDYBT1EH247817. NM license plate PZF677. Last known registered owner is Carlos Rivera-Barraza of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1514.25. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.
HCS Pub. August 28, September 4, 2020