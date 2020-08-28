Storage Auction
On September 21, 2020, at 10:00am the undersigned will offer to sell the following Unit# S101, in order to satisfy storage charges incurred against the same: Personal belongings including some construction type materials, stored by Scott Vos of Abq, current address Naples, Florida. By whom all Agreements and Notice to Vacate, have been violated. Remaining storage balance as of 8/26/2020 was 190.00, by auction date additional fees will apply, cash in hand at time of sale. Coronado Auto Recyclers, Inc. dba Coronado Storage Plus, 9320 San Pedro NE, Abq, NM 87113
HCS Pub. August 28, September 4, 2020