No. CV 2020 04686
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2020 04686
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Antoinette Marie Turrietta
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antoinette Marie Turrietta, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Antoinette Marie Turrietta
Proposed Name
Antoinette Marie Gallegos
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 16th day of September 2020, at the hour of 9:30 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rm 616
*Please call 1800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Antoinette Marie Turrietta
Antoinette Marie Turrietta
HCS Pub. September 4, 11, 2020