No. CV 2020 04918
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
TEODORO QUINONES ROMAN
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that TEODORO QUINONES ROMAN, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name TEODORO QUINONES ROMAN
Proposed Name
TEODORO QUINONES
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 14th day of October 2020, at the hour of 11:40 am.
HEARING WILL BE TELEPHONIC (SEE INSTRUCTIONS ON NEXT PAGE)
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Teodoro Quinones
TEODORO QUINONES ROMAN
HCS Pub. September 18, 25, 2020