No. CV 2020 05019
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Troy Anthony Quevedo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Troy Anthony Quevedo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Troy Anthony Quevedo
Proposed Name
Unique Quevedo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 6th day of October 2020, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Troy Quevedo
Troy Anthony Quevedo
HCS Pub. September 11, 18, 2020