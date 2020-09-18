No. CV 2020 05044
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2020 05044
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
SARA JORDAN CLIFFORD
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SARA JORDAN CLIFFORD, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name SARA JORDAN CLIFFORD
Proposed Name VERONICA SARA FORD
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 7th day of October 2020, at the hour of 1:30 pm at the Bernalillo County Courthouse
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sara Clifford
SARA J CLIFFORD
HCS Pub. September 18, 25, 2020