STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 01948
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Bobby Vern Day
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Bobby Vern Day, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Bobby Vern Day
Proposed Name
Bobbie Vern Day
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the day of SEP 28 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Bobby Vern Day
Bobby Vern Day
HCS Pub. September 4, 11, 2020