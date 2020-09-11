No: D-202-CV-2020-04026
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
BERNALILLO COUNTY
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No: D-202-CV-2020-04026
IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF ADRIENNE ELISHIA LUCAS
NOTICE OF NAME CHANGE HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a hearing in this case has been set before the Honorable Carl J. Butkus, as follows:
Date of Hearing: Monday, 28th day of September, 2020 at 11:15 AM
Place of Hearing: TELEPHONIC-PARTIES ARE DIRECTED TO CALL 1-800-747-5150 AND ENTER ACCESS CODE 0661474 AT THE TIME OF THE HEARING
Matter to be Heard: NAME CHANGE
Length of Hearing: 5 Minutes
If this hearing requires more or less time than the court has designated, or if this hearing conflicts with any prior setting, please contact us immediately as continuances may not be granted on late notice. The District Court complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Counsel or PRO SE persons may notify the Clerk of the Court of the nature of the disability at least five (5) days before ANY hearing so appropriate accommodations may be made. Please contact us if an interpreter will be needed.
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE
I, the undersigned Employee of the District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, do hereby certify that I served a copy of this document to all parties listed below on 8/20/2020.
By: /s/ Luke Tessman
Adrienne Elishia Lucas
HCS Pub. September 11, 18, 2020