No. D-202-CV 2020 04684
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Serena Esther Marie Hunter
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Serena Esther Marie Hunter, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Serena Esther Marie Hunter
Proposed Name Serena Esther Marie Baca
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the day of OCT 06 2020, at the hour of 11:15 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Serena Hunter
Serena Hunter
HCS Pub. September 4, 11, 2020