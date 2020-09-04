No. D-202-CV-2020-04771
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020-04771
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARISSA JAYNE MAYA ARCHULETA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
Through her attorney, S. Charles Archuleta, Marissa Jayne Maya Archuleta, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
Marissa Jayne Maya Archuleta
Proposed Name
Marishka Jayne Mela Torres Archuleta
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge, TELEPHONICALLY on the 30th day of September, 2020, at the hour of 1:30 p.m., by calling 1- 800-747-5150 and entering access code 4001301.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ S. Charles Archuleta
S. Charles Archuleta
ArchuletaLaw, LLC
7401 Palomas Park Ave. NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 967-8647
scarchuletaabq@gmail.com
Attorney for Petitioner
HCS Pub. September 4, 11, 2020