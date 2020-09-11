No. D-202-CV 2020 04961
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 04961
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Debra Jeanne Wersonick
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Debra Jeanne Wersonick, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Debra Jeanne Wersonick
Proposed Name
Debra Jeanne McMann
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 6th day of October 2020, at the hour of 2:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Debra Jeanne Wersonick
Debra Jeanne Wersonick
HCS Pub. September 11, 18, 2020