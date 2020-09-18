No. D-202-CV 2020 05117
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2020 05117
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Emilia Mares
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Emilia Mares, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Emilia Mares
Proposed Name Esther Mares
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 21st day of October 2020, at the hour of 9:00 am at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Esther M. Durham
Esther M. Durham
HCS Pub. September 18, 25, 2020