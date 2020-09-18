No. D-202-CV-2020 05207
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2020 05207
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Janill Spring Kohler, Mother
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Ana Marie Zanotti
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Janill Spring Kohler, Mother, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name Ana Marie Zanotti
Proposed Name
Henri Shale Zanotti
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 28th day of October 2020, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be telephonic.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Janill Spring Kohler
Janill Spring Kohler, Mother
HCS Pub. September 18, 25, 2020