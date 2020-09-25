NOTICE OF LANDLORD’S LIEN SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cortez Marcy Street LLC (“Landlord”) will on October 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the front door of the premises located at 85 and 95 West Marcy Street, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501, sell and convey to the highest and best bidder for cash, all the right, title and interest of that certain business known as Marcy Street Partners Limited Partnership (the “Tenant”) in and to the following described property (the “Property”): miscellaneous restaurant and kitchen furniture and equipment, including without limitation, refrigerators/coolers, ovens, burner stove, grill, tables, chairs, pots, pans, shelving, sinks, security cameras, stereo speakers and flat screen television, office equipment, and all other furniture, fixtures, equipment, appliances and other tangible property used in the Tenant’s operation, and which is located inside the premises, but only to the extent that such furniture, fixtures and equipment is not attached to the building. The sale will be made pursuant to Sections 48-3-13 and 48-3-14, NMSA 1978, to satisfy, in whole or in part, the Landlord’s lien in the total amount of $614,041.03, as of August 31, 2020, plus additional attorney’s fees and other charges or costs incurred thereafter by Landlord under that certain Lease with Tenant, dated March 1, 2010 (the “Lease”). The Property will be sold in one lot AS IS, WHERE IS, with all faults. The expenses of sale shall be deducted from the sale proceeds before any satisfaction of the Landlord’s lien. The Landlord may bid all or a portion of the rent, charges, and legal fees and costs due it under the Lease as a credit bid at the sale. The high bidder at the sale, other than Landlord, will be required to remove the Property from the leasehold premises during normal business hours on a date and at a time reasonably acceptable to Landlord, and to repair any and all damage to the leasehold premises resulting from the removal of the Property. All bids must be for cash or funds in a form acceptable to Landlord and must be paid by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the sale. This sale may be postponed and rescheduled at the discretion of the Landlord.
Aldridge, Hammar & Wexler, P.A.
By: /s/ Jason M. Wexler
Attorneys for Landlord
1212 Pennsylvania NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Tel. (505) 266-8787
HCS Pub. September 25, October 2, 2020