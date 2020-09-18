Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 8th day of October, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit A131 Parks, Janet 1130 calle placitas Bernalillo, NM 87004 Easel, art supplies, Camping gear, totes, boxs, pet kennel, books.
Unit 29 Dennis, Michael 7509 Rancho Bonito Dr Nw Albuquerque, NM 87120 books,microwave,tube tv,wire racks,boxs,totes,fishing gear,disney movies vhs,bags,desk,humidifier
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. September 18, 25, 2020