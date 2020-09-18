Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, on Thursday the 8th day of October, 2020 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to the individual listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit 50055, Thomas, Patricia S of 7220 Central Ave SE Apt 1211 Albuquerque, NM 87108: Misc. Furniture, BBQ Grill, Luggage, Shelving, Boxes.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. September 18, 25, 2020