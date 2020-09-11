PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On October 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2008 Lexus IS VIN JTHBK262585076480 NM license plate PGN897. Last known registered owner is Jose R Garcia of Moriarty, NM. In the amount of $643.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. The Body Shop 9618 Cochiti SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 505-296-5059
HCS Pub. September 11, 18, 2020